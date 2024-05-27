CHP: Madera DUI driver arrested after rolling over in dirt

MADERA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A man was arrested after his car rolled over and collided with property in Madera early Sunday morning, according to the California Highway Patrol.

CHP says they responded to a collision on Avenue 12 east of Road 37 1/2 in the early morning hours.

Investigators report a man was driving a black 2010 Honda Civic westbound on Avenue 12 at a high rate of speed. He lost control of the car, overturned in a dirt field, and collided into the property of a nearby home.

Officers say the driver and his female passenger sustained minor injuries as a result. The man was arrested for driving under the influence.

