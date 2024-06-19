CHP looking for driver of a truck used in fatal hit-and run crash Wednesday in Cottonwood

The California Highway Patrol is searching for the driver of a 2021 Ford pickup who allegedly left the scene of a fatal crash in Cottonwood on Wednesday morning where a pedestrian was killed.

The pickup driver was traveling at "an unknown high rate of speed" south on Balls Ferry Road at about 3 a.m. in the area of Trefoil Lane when the truck went off the road at a sharp right turn and hit a log that was blocking access to nearby railroad tracks, the CHP said.

After hitting the log, the truck, a model F-350, could not move and was disabled because the log was stuck underneath the vehicle, the CHP said. A person standing nearby was hit by the log and eventually died, the CHP said.

The person who died in the crash was not identified by the CHP.

The driver of the truck, believed to be a local resident, left the scene of the crash and his vehicle, the CHP. The agency is asking anyone with information about the crash to call 530-225-0500.

This article originally appeared on Redding Record Searchlight: CHP looking for driver in Cottonwood fatal hit-and-run crash Wednesday