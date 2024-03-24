CHP: Juvenile dies in Fresno Co. crash, 3 others injured

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A juvenile died Saturday evening after being ejected from a rollover crash in Fresno County, according to the California Highway Patrol.

CHP says around 6 p.m., they responded to a reported rollover collision on southbound Highway 99 just north of Clovis Avenue.

Upon arrival, responding officers reported locating a 2500 Ram pickup truck that had rolled over.

Investigators say three of the four occupants of the truck sustained moderate injuries and were transported to a local hospital.

CHP says a juvenile was ejected from the truck and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Detectives say they suspect this collision was weather-related and do not believe drugs or alcohol are a factor. They are also investigating whether or not the occupants were wearing seat belts.

This is an ongoing investigation and more information will be released as it becomes available.

