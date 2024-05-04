The California Highway Patrol issued a Feather Alert Friday as they searched for a man who went missing in Victorville more than a week ago.

True Clark, 29, was last seen about noon on April 22 in the area of George Boulevard and Air Base Expressway, the CHP said in a written statement. He had not been seen or heard from since.

"If located, use caution and contact law enforcement," according to the CHP statement. No further details regarding the circumstances of Clark's disappearance were released.

Clark, a member of the Cheyanne River Sioux Tribe, was described as 6 feet 1 inch tall, about 165 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes. He was wearing a white T-shirt and khaki shorts. He was believed to be on foot.

Anyone who sees Clark is urged to call 911.

This article originally appeared on Victorville Daily Press: CHP issues Feather Alert after man goes missing in Victorville