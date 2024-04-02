At least one person died Tuesday after a crash in the far southeastern Coachella Valley, according to California Highway Patrol.

The crash happened around 11:45 a.m. at the intersection of Harrison Street and 68th Avenue, which is located in an agricultural area between Vista Santa Rosa and the Salton Sea, about a mile south of Desert Mirage High School.

CHP posted online that a single vehicle rolled several times and collided with a tree. The agency did not immediately respond to inquiries from The Desert Sun seeking more information about the crash and how many people were killed or injured.

Paul Albani-Burgio covers growth, development and business in the Coachella Valley. Follow him on Twitter at @albaniburgiop and email him at paul.albani-burgio@desertsun.com.

This article originally appeared on Palm Springs Desert Sun: CHP investigating fatal crash in southeastern Coachella Valley