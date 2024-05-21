CHP investigates hit-and-run crash that killed motorcyclist, seeking assistance

(FOX40.COM) — The California Highway Patrol Auburn division is asking for the public’s assistance to find the driver responsible for a hit-and-run crash that killed a motorcyclist on May 14.

At around 6:24 p.m., a crash between a red Cadillac and a red Harley Davidson motorcycle on Douglas Boulevard at the intersection of Kingsgate Drive in Granite Bay fatally injured a motorcyclist, according to CHP. Police said that numerous passerby’s stopped to offer aid to the involved parties, but did not witness the collision.

The Auburn CHP office said it’s looking for people who may have seen the crash, have video footage, or any home surveillance footage from the time of the incident. CHP advised anyone with information to contact Auburn CHP at (916) 663-3344 or 1-800-Tell CHP.

