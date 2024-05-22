CHP to increase traffic enforcement efforts over Memorial Day weekend

SAN DIEGO (FOX 5/KUSI) — The California Highway Patrol is warning drivers about an increased presence of officers on patrol ahead of Memorial Day weekend.

According to CHP, 46 people throughout California were killed in crashes last year over the holiday weekend.

Starting around 6 p.m. Friday, CHP will implement a statewide Maximum Enforcement Period (MEP) that will continue until 11:59 p.m. Monday.

Memorial Day: Here are the best and worst times to travel, according to AAA

Last year, CHP arrested more than 1,100 people for driving under the influence of drugs or alcohol in 78 hours. The agency is urging drivers to avoid driving impaired by arranging their commute with someone who is sober, using ride-sharing services or public transportation.

CHP also reminds people to safely pull over and call 9-1-1 if you suspect someone may be driving impaired. It says to be prepared to provide a description of the vehicle, the license plate number, location and the direction they are headed.

Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX 5 San Diego & KUSI News.