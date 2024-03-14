CHP identifies woman killed in Paso Robles hit-and-run crash

California Highway Patrol identified the passenger who died at the scene of a fatal hit-and-run crash early Monday morning.

Santa Maria resident Elizabeth J. Hernandez, 43, was found dead at the scene of a crash on Creston Road west of Neal Springs Road around 12:29 a.m., according to CHP.

Hernandez, along with two other passengers, were all ejected from a car traveling “at a high rate of speed” when it left the road “for an unknown reason,” CHP said.

The vehicle overturned multiple times. The three passengers were not wearing seat belts, according to CHP.

Carlos S. Torres Diaz, 41, and 47-year-old Aliandro Torres Gomez, both Paso Robles residents, were transported to Sierra Vista Medical Center in San Luis Obispo with major injuries.

Paso Robles resident Angel Melquiades Ramos, 20, was identified as the driver of the vehicle.

He fled the scene immediately after the crash, CHP said, and was located and arrested on suspicion of charges of felony hit and run and vehicular manslaughter at 11:25 a.m. the same day.

It is unclear if drugs or alcohol were a factor in the crash, CHP said.