CHP to hold DUI checkpoint at this Sacramento-area spot. Here’s when and where

The California Highway Patrol will hold a DUI checkpoint in the Sacramento area on Friday.

CHP officers will be stationed in an unincorporated area of Yolo County near Woodland on westbound Highway 16 east of County Road 97, according to a news release.

Set-up for the sobriety checkpoint will begin around 5:30 p.m. Friday, the CHP said.

It will be operational from 6 to 10 p.m. Friday.

“If there is inclement weather, the checkpoint will be canceled for safety reasons, and the officers will be assigned to roving DUI patrol,” CHP officials said in the release.

To determine if a driver is under the influence of alcohol or drugs, officers will have breath-testing devices and experts certified by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, the release said.

Law enforcement agencies are legally required to notify the public of DUI checkpoints ahead of the event.

Funding for the DUI checkpoint program comes from a California Office of Traffic Safety grant through the federal traffic safety administration.

Do I have to comply with law enforcement at a DUI checkpoint?

California Vehicle Code 2814.2 says all drivers must stop and submit to a sobriety checkpoint inspection when law enforcement requires it.

However, a driver is not legally obligated to submit to field sobriety tests, pre-arrest breath tests or cheek swabs at a DUI checkpoint, according to Shouse California Law Group.

Can I avoid a DUI checkpoint?

If the driver has not yet been stopped by law enforcement, there are ways they can avoid the checkpoint.

There is no state or federal law that prohibits someone from turning around or finding another route — as long as it is safe to do so — to avoid a DUI checkpoint, according to Shouse California Law Group.

What are the penalties for driving under the influence?

If you are stopped by law enforcement for driving under the influence of intoxicants, the California Department of Motor Vehicles has the authority to revoke or suspend your driving privilege.

Drivers charged with a first-time DUI can also face an average of $13,500 in fines, fees and more.

