CHP: Driver stuck under semi after crash in Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A Ford truck utility driver got stuck underneath a semi-truck after another semi-truck rear-ended it late Wednesday afternoon, the California Highway Patrol announced.

Officers say they were called to the northbound of Highway 99 and Highway 41 in Fresno around 4:10 p.m. for a traffic collision involving two semi trucks and one Ford utility truck.

According to CHP, it was determined that a semi was traveling in front of a Ford truck and both vehicles were stopped due to heavy traffic in the area. At the same time, another semi was traveling directly behind the Ford but failed to stop for traffic, hitting the rear of the Ford truck and pushing it into the other semi in front.

Officers say the Ford truck driver ended up being pinned as they were crushed between the two semis. As a result, the driver sustained major injuries.

Crews are actively working on getting the driver of the Ford out of the vehicle and transferred to a local hospital.

This is an ongoing investigation and more information will be released as it becomes available.

Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to YourCentralValley.com | KSEE24 and CBS47.