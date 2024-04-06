CHP conducting escorts along I-5 through the Grapevine due to snow

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The California Highway Patrol in Fort Tejon said it is escorting traffic through the Grapevine Friday evening along Interstate 5 due to unsafe conditions.

A storm making its way through Kern County has dropped snow levels to pass levels Friday. Moderate to heavy snowfall has been reported through the Grapevine throughout parts of the day.

At 8:15 p.m., the Grapevine remained open but snow was reported falling between Gorman and Highway 138.

CHP urges drivers to not pass patrol vehicles and to be patient.

