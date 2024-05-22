CHP to conduct DUI checkpoint Friday in eastern Kern County

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The California Highway Patrol Mojave substation will be conducting a DUI checkpoint in an unincorporated area of eastern Kern County on Memorial Day weekend, the department said through a news release.

CHP officers will be checking for signs of alcohol and drug impaired drivers Friday from 6 p.m. to 2 a.m. Saturday. Some of the communities that fall under CHP’s jurisdiction in eastern Kern include: Tehachapi, Rosamond, Boron Ridgecrest and Mojave.

Officials say, too many community members are needlessly injured and killed on Kern’s roads by impaired drivers.

“Driving impaired from any substance is selfish and can lead to devastating consequences. Be

responsible and designate a sober driver,” CHP Mojave Area Commander, Lieutenant

Maria Pagano said.

Funding for Friday’s checkpoint comes from a grant from the California of Traffic Safety, through the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.

