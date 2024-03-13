CHP bust $600k vehicle chop shop in Tracy, stolen high-end sports cars

(FOX40.COM) — California Highway Patrol recently arrested three people in connection to a vehicle chop shop in Tracy that reportedly housed stolen vehicle parts from high-end sports cars.

On Monday, an auto theft task force executed a residential search warrant at a rural property located on South Bird Road in San Joaquin County. The warrant was related to an auto theft investigation involving the sale of stolen vehicle parts from “high-end, American-made sports cars.”

The task force was a partnership between the California Highway (CHP) San Joaquin County Sheriff’s Office, San Joaquin County District Attorney’s Office, Stockton Police Department, Tracy Police Department, Manteca Police Department, and the San Joaquin County Probation Department.

Officials said the team located and recovered 12 stolen vehicles in various stages of being dismantled. The vehicles included 10 Chevrolet Camaros and two Chevrolet Corvettes with an estimated dollar value loss of over $600,000.

Investigators also reportedly located a “large amount of stolen vehicle parts” (doors, seats, hoods, etc.) and a stolen vehicle engine on the property. Law enforcement said the stolen vehicles and parts were reported by numerous law enforcement agencies from San Joaquin County, Alameda County, San Francisco County, Yolo County, and Stanislaus County.

Two men were subsequently arrested on the property and a third man was later located and arrested in Manteca, according to law enforcement. All three suspects were booked into the San Joaquin County Jail on charges of operating a “chop shop” and stolen vehicle possession.

