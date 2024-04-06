CHP arrests parolee after Highway 99 shooting in Turlock. Suspect previously shot woman

The California Highway Patrol arrested a man suspected of having been involved in a freeway shooting last week on Highway 99 in Turlock.

Turlock resident Samuel David Leinweber, 26, was on parole when the shooting, in which no one was injured, took place. He was taken into custody March 26 at the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation parole office in Merced, according to a CHP news release.

Around 2:30 p.m. March 20, officers responded to a report of shots fired on southbound Highway 99, north of Fulkerth Road, the CHP said. A second shooting took place on Turlock city streets as the suspect’s vehicle chased another vehicle.

The victims flagged down a CHP officer and provided information about the suspect. The officer spotted the suspect’s vehicle traveling at a high rate of speed on Dianne Drive shortly thereafter.

A warrant was obtained for Leinweber’s arrest after he was identified as the suspect in the shootings, and a search warrant was executed at his residence without incident, according to the release. Investigators found a loaded pistol with a high-capacity magazine.

The suspect’s girlfriend, 44-year-old Rebecca Lee Tallon, was also arrested.

Leinweber was booked into the Stanislaus County Public Safety Center in Ceres on three counts of attempted murder, three counts of assault with a firearm, discharging a firearm at an occupied vehicle, being a felon in possession of ammunition, and violation of parole.

Tallon was booked into the Ceres detention center on charges of accessory to a felony, possession of a loaded firearm, and knowingly supplying a firearm to a prohibited person.

Leinweber pleaded not guilty on March 28, according to court documents. His next court appearance is scheduled for May 23.

Suspect had been arrested in 2021 shooting incident

Leinweber had previously been arrested in the New Year’s Day 2021 shooting of a woman at the Venice Motel in the 1100 block of North Golden State Boulevard, according to a news release from the City of Turlock.

The victim was seriously injured and treated at a hospital. Police said Leinweber fled the scene before they got there. He was arrested on Jan. 5, 2021.

On Feb 17, 2021, Leinweber accepted a plea deal and was sentenced to six years in prison for assault with a firearm, according to court documents.