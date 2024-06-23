CHP: 1 person killed, another arrested in early-morning crash in SLO County

One person was dead after a crash in Avila Beach early Sunday morning.

According to California Highway Patrol, the call came in shortly after 1 a.m. for a crashed car on San Luis Bay Drive near Sparrow Street.

The male driver, who sustained major injuries, was arrested and taken to Sierra Vista Regional Hospital according to a CHP news release.

A male passenger suffered fatal injuries at the scene, according to the release. The identities of the two people involved in the crash were not released Sunday.

CHP said preliminary investigation indicated it was a solo-vehicle crash.

The San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s Office told The Tribune no further details were available about the crash as of Sunday mid-morning but that the Coroners Office would lead the investigation into the cause of death of the passenger.

Anyone who witnessed the collision was asked to contact the San Luis Obispo CHP Office at 805-594-8700.