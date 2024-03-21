Man shot, killed on Bishop Ford near Pullman, Chicago officials say
A man was shot and killed Wednesday afternoon on the Bishop Ford Freeway on Chicago's South Side, Chicago officials said.
The undefeated Gamecocks head into the NCAA tournament as the top seed, and the odds-on favorite to win the title.
The scandal has already seen a change in the story from Ohtani's camp.
Jake Mintz & Jordan Shusterman preview the NL Central and examine the who of the St. Louis Cardinals, Chicago Cubs, Cincinnati Reds, Milwaukee Brewers & Pittsburgh Pirates will take home the central crown.
Will Tua have a new target in OBJ next season?
Neuralink has shared a brief public demo of the brain-computer interface (BCI) in action with a human patient.
Reddit priced its stock on Wednesday at $34 a share, the top of the anticipated range, a signal that investors are excited about the company's IPO on Thursday. Excluding employee stock options, the 19-year old company’s valuation will start at $5.4 billion, a far cry from its last private market value of $10 billion, set in August 2021, the top of the last tech markets boom. The stock, which is the most anticipated offering of the year so far, will debut on New York Stock Exchange on Thursday with the ticker symbol “RDDT.”
Dalton Del Don breaks down the second base position heading into 2024 fantasy baseball drafts.
Astera Labs started its life as a public company trading at $52.56 per share, up 46% when the bell rang. The company priced its IPO last night at $36 per share, above its raised price range. Astera’s debut marks the first material technology offering this year that TechCrunch is tracking.
Stocks rose after the Fed's latest projection for interest rates showed the central bank sees three interest rate cuts by the end of this year.
The FIA launched and quickly ended an inquiry in December into Wolff and her husband Toto.
The Fed left interest rates unchanged on Wednesday and signaled it would still need to cut rates three times this year.
The compact cutie syncs with any device to display high-def 4K streaming.
A co-op involves co-owning a property with others but living in your own full unit. Learn whether a co-op is the right fit and how to finance your purchase.
Also in the mix: Levi's, Crest, Blink, Revlon, Bali, Neutrogena, Olay and Vera Bradley. Don't miss this massive event!
Aaron Judge missed the past nine days of spring training while recovering from an abdominal injury.
This dirt-detecting vac has special technology to suck up even the most stealthy of dust bunnies.
Putting your money in a high-yield savings account can help you earn interest and reach your savings goals sooner. Find out how much $10,000 in a savings account can earn in one year.
Central bank officials predict changes to come with interest rates expected to tick down to 4.6% this year.
Amazon's Big Spring Sale is happening right now, but Walmart has spring deals just as good - if not better.
Whether you need to walk your dog after dark or prep for a power outage, these hands-free helpers are up to the task.