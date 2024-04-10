Row home partially collapses on N 16th Street in Philadelphia's Spring Garden section
Neighbors have been evacuated as a precaution and responders are checking to see if the building was occupied.
Neighbors have been evacuated as a precaution and responders are checking to see if the building was occupied.
The global demand for wood could grow by 54% between 2010 and 2050, according to a study by the World Resources Institute. While some building materials like steel get consistently recycled back into the supply chain, wood does not. Cambium hopes to fix that.
Country star Morgan Wallen was arrested and charged with felony reckless endangerment and disorderly conduct for tossing a chair off a rooftop bar.
Grab a pair of (authorized) eclipse glasses and watch safely with these expert tips.
Before-and-after photographs taken along the path of the total solar eclipse in North America reveal the stunning, awe-inducing nature of the celestial phenomenon.
India's largest audio and wearables brand boAt is investigating a possible data breach after hackers advertised a cache of alleged customer data online. A sample of alleged customer data was uploaded on a known cybercrime forum, which includes full names, phone numbers, email addresses, mailing addresses and order numbers. In a statement emailed to TechCrunch, boAt said it was investigating the matter but did not disclose specifics.
What the latest health studies say about sodium, work and more.
Disney+ will start restricting password sharing on a larger scale, following the lead of Netflix.
Californians waking up to the news that an earthquake measuring 4.8 on the Richter scale rattled buildings and nerves in New Jersey and across much of the East Coast Friday morning, but caused no reported damage, could be forgiven for reacting with a shug.
Portable defibrillators can improve the odds of surviving cardiac arrest dramatically, but they're seldom used outside of a hospital.
Popular posters will get a blue check, but not everyone is happy about it: People are now frantically posting to make it clear that they didn't buy a blue check, but rather the blue check was foisted upon them. "Some personal news: I’m now a serial small business founder in Arizona who posts about fatherhood, faith and what it takes to get a roofing company to $100 million ARR," former BuzzFeed editor — and newly minted blue check — Tom Gara posted on X. "This is punishment for posting too much," wrote another reluctant blue check, Business Insider senior correspondent Katie Notopoulos.
It’s cheaper upfront to buy a house than to build one, but repairs and insurance costs could add up over time. Discover whether it’s better to build or buy a house.
DataStax made a name for itself by commercializing the open source Apache Cassandra NoSQL database, but these days, the company's focus is squarely on using its database chops to build a "one-stop GenAI stack." One of the first building blocks for this was to bring vector search capabilities to its hosted Astra DB service last summer. Since then, it's built out more of its stack for building GenAI applications backed by Retrieval-Augmented Generation (RAG) and today, the company announced the next stop in this direction by announcing that it has acquired Logspace, the company behind Langflow, a low-code tool for building RAG-based applications.
Faraday Future has avoided getting evicted from its Los Angeles headquarters — for the time being. The troubled EV startup reached an agreement April 2 with its landlord, Rexford Industrial, to stay in the building as long as it met a few conditions. If the startup violates any of the terms, Rexford has the right to trigger a 48-hour demand for payment and can boot Faraday Future if it doesn't pay up.
Take a cue from the superstar and treat your toes to the brand's supportive, stylish kicks available at Nordstrom, Macy's, Zappos and more.
"Rebel Rising" promises to be a page-turner and "Quiet on Set" returns to set the record straight.
A Dyson-rivaling hair dryer for just $29, a rare markdown on classic Levis and an Emeril-approved air fryer for $100-plus off await.
Using Quantinuum's ion-trap hardware and Microsoft's new qubit-virtualization system, the team was able to run more than 14,000 experiments without a single error. This new system also allowed the team to check the logical qubits and correct any errors it encountered without destroying the logical qubits. This, the two companies say, has now moved the state-of-the-art of quantum computing out of what has typically been dubbed the era of noisy intermediate scale quantum (NISQ) computers.
Not a lot of thought goes into the average spreadsheet. Entrepreneur David Kircos knows this well; he previously worked at Techstars, the accelerator program, where he built financial models for startups. "Building data models is best done in Python, but many of my team members only understood spreadsheets," Kircos told TechCrunch.
Dave the Diver is heading to PlayStation Plus on April 16. Also, Godzilla is somehow entering the game’s world in May.
Check out some low-rostered players who could offer big production in the fantasy hockey week ahead.