Chopper 6 over shooting investigation at North Philly gas station
Police say a security guard, who was working at the gas station, exchanged gunfire with a 39-year-old man.
Police say a security guard, who was working at the gas station, exchanged gunfire with a 39-year-old man.
From permanent structures to portable options, there's a plant-nurturing solution for everyone.
March's CPI report is one of the most important data points the Federal Reserve will consider in its next interest rate decision.
Arterio Morris, who transferred to Kansas from Texas, was suspended and dismissed from the team in September shortly after his arrest.
Dan Devine and Ben Golliver talk their way through some of the NBA’s year-end awards and explain why they have anxiety about voting.
The Arizona Supreme Court has upheld a Civil War-era law banning abortions with one exception. Here's what that means for women in the state.
It may be quiet, but its HEPA filter means business: 'Helped make my apartment a better place,' raves one fan.
Country star Morgan Wallen was arrested and charged with felony reckless endangerment and disorderly conduct for tossing a chair off a rooftop bar.
Beauty spending is up among teens, with brands like Ulta, e.l.f., and Sephora getting a boost.
Microsoft has resolved a security lapse that exposed internal company files and credentials to the open internet. Security researchers Can Yoleri, Murat Özfidan and Egemen Koçhisarlı with SOCRadar, a cybersecurity company that helps organizations find security weaknesses, discovered an open and public storage server hosted on Microsoft's Azure cloud service that was storing internal information relating to Microsoft's Bing search engine. The Azure storage server housed code, scripts and configuration files containing passwords, keys and credentials used by the Microsoft employees for accessing other internal databases and systems.
They're tiny but mighty — and come in a range of types.
What does Carolina need in this month's NFL Draft? How many picks do they have? We break it down right here.
The top QB prospect for Yahoo Sports' Nate Tice is different from the consensus. What other signal-callers should fans keep an eye on this draft?
With the NCAA tournament behind us, here's an updated look at Yahoo Sports' first- and second-round projections for the 2024 NBA Draft.
Most drivers will get a chip or crack in their windshield at some point. If you're skilled, you could fix the damage yourself with a windshield repair kit.
The "Wheel of Fortune" host has been leading the game show for more than 40 years.
Google’s Cloud Next 2024 event takes place in Las Vegas through Thursday, and that means lots of new cloud-focused news on everything from Gemini, Google’s AI-powered chatbot, to AI to devops and security. Last year's event was the first in-person Cloud Next since 2019, and Google took to the stage to show off its ongoing dedication to AI with its Duet AI for Gmail and many other debuts, expansion of generative AI to its security product line in addition to other enterprise-focused updates and debuts. Don’t have time to watch the full archive of Google's keynote event?
Sprinto, a security compliance and risk platform, has raised a $20 million Series B round to build more automation into its compliance management platform and widen its customer base to include the wide gamut of companies that operate digitally but aren't tech-first. Compliance with frameworks such as SOC 2, GDPR (General Data Protection Regulation) and HIPAA (Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act ) has become crucial for companies across sectors to ensure data security and privacy, but compliance management remains a cumbersome process for most businesses, as it requires teams to maintain records frequently and regularly monitor data flows. Sprinto is working to automate this aspect of security compliance management, which involves vendor risk management, vulnerability assessment, access control, evidence collection and other filing tasks.
"I must always be pretty." is a common theme from girls. One saving grace from growing up in the 80’s, pre-internet, was that while I had a calorie-restricted childhood, I didn’t know just how many other girls outside of my immediate friend group were also growing up and hating their bodies.
Dredge is going to be a movie.
Data sovereignty and residency laws have become commonplace in recent years. The major clouds, however, were always set up to enable the free movement of data between their various locations, so over the course of the last few years, all of the hyperscalers started looking into how they could offer sovereign clouds that can guarantee that government data, for example, never left a given country. The Microsoft Azure Cloud for Sovereignty became generally available in December.