Choose the best of the best from the Savannah Morning News Student of the Week poll

Join the the Savannah Morning News (SMN) in recognizing this week’s innovative and dedicated students who strive to succeed academically as well as engage their school communities.

The Student of the Week poll spotlights high school students nominated by local public and private school leaders, such as principals, teachers, counselors and other staff members.

Read over this week’s nominated students and select who you think should be named the Savannah Morning News Student of Week:

Daniela Medina Gonzales, junior, New Hampstead High School

Daniela Medina Gonzales is a bright and dedicated student who takes all of the most challenging courses New Hampstead High School has to offer, including multiple Advanced Placement (AP) courses. Daniela volunteers her time on the student council for Tharros Place, an agency that helps teens who have been rescued from human trafficking.

Herbert "Third" Scroggins III, junior, Benedictine Military School

Herbert "Third" Scroggins III, is the Southern Motors Student of the Month (January 2024). Scroggins is an excellent student (4.0 grade-point average) who works extremely hard in the classroom. While this might be expected, he does so while balancing his academics with a significant distraction - the excitement of college football recruitment, while also being a member of Benedictine's varsity basketball team. Scroggins has football scholarship offers from North Carolina, Georgia Tech, Tennessee, Miami (Fla.), Southern California, West Virginia, Georgia Southern, Coastal Carolina, Georgia State, Texas A&M, Central Florida, and Toledo. The attention and demands from college football coaches throughout the country is a lot to juggle, especially with his other activities, but he is first when it comes to keeping things in perspective. He is one of the most humble and polite young men you could ever hope to know, and he is a model Cadet, a true leader. Scroggins stands out as a student who voluntarily attends tutorial to catch up on work when he is pulled out of class for athletics. He doesn't make excuses and is always respectful of teachers and classmates. All of these traits are indicative of a bright future.

Kirk Wetmore, sophomore, Savannah Christian Preparatory School

Kirk Wetmore is a dedicated and diligent student who is currently spending his Spring Break serving in Costa Rica on one of our Savannah Christian Preparatory School mission trips. Wetmore was recently inducted into National Honor Society and Spanish Honor Society and is a member of our Service Club. He is also a member of our cross country and track teams and competes with our Science Olympiad team. He was named to the Head of School's List last semester while enrolled in AP and Honors classes.

