Choose the best of the best from The Oklahoman's Student of the Week poll

The Oklahoman's Student of the Week poll for the week of March 3 is now live.

The nominations for The Oklahoman's Student of the Week contest are in and polls are open to vote for the best of the best starting now.

The Oklahoman asked superintendents, principals, teachers and guidance counselors from across the Oklahoma City area to participate in the Student of the Week program by sending nominations for their student.

Readers will now pick the best of the best in our poll. This week's poll has four candidates.

The Oklahoman's Student of the Week poll is at the bottom of the list of nominees. You can vote once per hour until it closes.

Voting is open through noon, Thursday, March 14.

Nominations for next week's poll are also being accepted through 5 p.m. Thursday. To nominate a student, school faculty can email StudentOfTheWeek@oklahoman.com.

Here are the nominees for this week's poll:

Finley Chandler, Oklahoma Christian School: School counselor Sherry Sage said Finley is kind and helpful in the classroom. Sage said Finley recently voluntarily helped a new student acclimate to their school and helped another classmate catch up on assignments when they were absent because of a surgery. Sage said Finley is "such a great friend and classmate! We are so proud of her character!"

Ryleigh Long, Coyle: Ryleigh is one of the salutatorians for the Class of 2024. She is the head manager for the Coyle football team and is also active in basketball and track. She is also the Coyle FFA chapter president and will receive her state FFA degree in May. Ryleigh also takes concurrent classes at Redlands Community College and Oklahoma City Community College.

Morgan Mitchell, Bethel: Morgan was described in her nomination as not the typical high school senior. Counselor Courtney Howser wrote that Morgan is "mature and wise beyond her years." Morgan takes concurrent classes at Rose State, where she excels. "She sets an amazing example for her classmates and the underclassmen on a daily basis," Howser wrote. "She dedicates many hours to applying for scholarships so she does not have the burden of student debt in the future."

Lane Wakley, McLoud: Lane maintains a 4.0 GPA while taking honor classes, is ranked 1st in his class and recently scored a 32 on the ACT. Counselor Shelly Dennis wrote that Lane is also a member of the academic team, track team and cross country team. "Lane is driven and one of the most respectful students at our school," Dennis wrote.

