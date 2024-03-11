Choctawhatchee Bay Estuary Program seeks public comment on conservation & management plan

The Choctawhatchee Bay Estuary Program is taking public comments on the Choctawhatchee Bay and Watershed Comprehensive Conservation and Management Plan.

The plan aims to establish a strategic vision for increased public awareness and environmental education, improving environmental monitoring, continuing resource protection for resilience and suitability and targeting restoration efforts when needed.

The plan and its executive summary have been drafted and will be submitted to the U.S. Treasury per the Resources and Ecosystems Sustainability, Tourist Opportunities and Revived Economies (RESTORE) Gulf Coast States Act of 2012.

To view the plan and executive action summary, visit https://choctawbay.org or contact Melinda Gates, interim executive director, at 850-892-8108 or Sabina Pennigton, public education and outreach specialist, at 850-609-5383.

Comments can be made until April 21. To submit a comment, email info@choctawbay.org or mail it to 1250 Miracle Strip Pkwy SE, Fort Walton Beach, FL 32548.

This article originally appeared on Northwest Florida Daily News: Choctawhatchee Bay Estuary Program opens 45-day public comment window