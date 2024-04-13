Choctaw Nation tribal tag compact renewed through 2034

Apr. 13—A motor vehicle compact between the state of Oklahoma and the Choctaw Nation was renewed this week for another 10 years.

"I am happy to announce that we have finalized a 10-year car tag compact with the Choctaw Nation," said Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt in a press release announcing the renewal. "This is our 12th compact finalized with tribal governments since the end of 2023. I am grateful to the Chickasaw and Choctaw Nations for their ongoing partnership and willingness to come to an agreement on car tag compacts. These compacts continue the existing commitment to transparency and public safety."

The compact went into effect on April 8, months before the original compact signed in 2014 was set to expire on Dec. 31. Signatures on the compact show Stitt signed the compact on March 13 with Choctaw Nation Chief Gary Batton signing the agreement on April 5.

"Agreements between Oklahoma and our tribe regarding license plates have always been beneficial for our tribal members, for the state and for our communities," Batton said in a statement provided to the News-Capital. "Renewing this compact improves state finances and enhances public safety."

A look over the compacts show minimal changes from the first compact signed in 2014.

One major change is that 85% of the monies collected from the sale of the fees will now be distributed to the Rebuilding Oklahoma Access and Drivers Safety Fund instead of the General Revenue Fund. The remaining money will then be distributed back to the tribe. The fee structure remained the same from the 2014 compact.

Oklahoma will continue to print Choctaw plates and collect driver information for each tag, "ensuring unfettered accessibility for law enforcement and public safety."

The Oklahoma Turnpike Authority will also continue to have access to driver information for the purposes of collecting tolls.

The compact continues to allow the tribe to issue rebates to the tribal members who purchase a tag "provided, that rebated funds are expended solely from Nation resources and are not deducted from amounts due and owing to the state."

According to the Choctaw Nation, reimbursements are given for new/pre-owned, or renewals for non-commercial vehicle registrations.

New registration fees are eligible for a 20% reimbursement and include excise tax fees, lien fees, transfer fees, and prior registration fees.

Sales taxes are eligible for a 65% reimbursement of the registration.

Renewal registration fees are eligible for a 20% reimbursement or a flat rate of $20, whichever is greater. Renewal registration fee reimbursement may also include prior registration.

The Choctaw tags are available to tribal members across the state at any Service Oklahoma location.

"Intergovernmental cooperation between our tribe and the state was the norm for many years, and we think this is a prime example of coming together with mutual respect to create better conditions for all people," Batton said.

Stitt said in his statement the compact is available for any tribal government seeking to issue tribal tags.

"I encourage the Legislature to look to these as an example of a model compact that prioritizes the safety of law enforcement and ensures our turnpike authority can collect tolls on all drivers who travel on our turnpikes," Stitt said.

According to OTA, only plates from the Choctaw and Chickasaw Nations are registered in Service Oklahoma's system with $11 million lost as of September 2023 from the remaining unregistered tribal tags in the state. A majority of tribes in Oklahoma share their data with state law enforcement databases that OTA does not have access to.

The House public safety committee voted down SB1907 on Tuesday that would have forced the Department of Public Safety to provide OTA vehicle registration information "for purposes of toll transportation facilities."

The agreement between Oklahoma and the Choctaw Nation will expire on Dec. 31, 2034.