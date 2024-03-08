The Chocolate Factory is opening a new location in downtown Menomonee Falls. This is what you need to know.

The Chocolate Factory will open a location in Menomonee Falls this May, company officials announced on its Facebook page.

The Chocolate Factory, a sub sandwich and ice cream Wisconsin chain, announced it will open in downtown Menomonee Falls at the bottom of a mixed-use building on the RiverWalk by Mill Pond Plaza at N88 W16498 Main St.

Items on its menu include dozens of different kinds of sandwiches such as blackberry turkey, Capone's meatball, buffalo chicken, Italian beef and a BLT. Additionally, soup, chili and hot dogs are on its menu, which also include shakes and different sundaes, such as the banana split and the turtle sundae.

The Chocolate Factory opened its first location in Cedarburg in 1972. It also has locations in West Bend, Waukesha, Elm Grove, Pewaukee, Oconomowoc, Delafield and Oak Creek.

Its hours, as listed on its website, are 10:30 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Saturday and 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Sunday.

For more information and updates, visit www.facebook.com/thechocolatefactorywi.

