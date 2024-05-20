The Chocolate Factory in Menomonee Falls is now open. Here are the details.

The Chocolate Factory in Menomonee Falls is now open.

It opened May 15, according to its Facebook page.

The Wisconsin sandwich and ice cream chain is on the ground level of a mixed-use building on the RiverWalk by Mill Pond Plaza at N88 W16498 Main St.

Items on its menu include soup, chili, hotdogs, shakes and sundaes.

The Chocolate Factory is also featuring three new kinds of salads: the California Turkey Salad (turkey, provolone cheese, guacamole, red peppers, tomatoes, bacon and onions with parmesan peppercorn dressing); the Mediterranean Chicken Salad (with feta, pepperoncini peppers, cucumbers, black olives, tomatoes and onions with Italian dressing) and the Phoenix Salad (turkey, jalapeño bacon, pepper jack, tomatoes, onions and cucumbers with jalapeño ranch dressing).⁠

The Chocolate Factory opened its first location in Cedarburg in 1972. It also has locations in West Bend, Waukesha, Elm Grove, Pewaukee, Oconomowoc, Delafield and Oak Creek.

Its hours are 10:30 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Saturday and 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Sunday.

More: Check out these 2024 Memorial Day events in the greater Milwaukee area

Cathy Kozlowicz can be reached at 262-361-9132 or cathy.kozlowicz@jrn.com. Follow her on X at @kozlowicz_cathy.

This article originally appeared on Milwaukee Journal Sentinel: The Chocolate Factory in Menomonee Falls is open, features new salads