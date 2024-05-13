Chiropractor sued for malpractice now faces charges from licensing board

The Iowa Department of Inspections, Appeals and Licensing took over responsibility for many of Iowa's licensing boards in July 2023. (Photo illustration via Getty Images; logo courtesy of the Iowa Department of Inspections, Appeals and Licensing)

An eastern Iowa chiropractor who was sued for malpractice is now facing charges from the Iowa Board of Chiropractic.

Allan Novak, who has owned and operated a Cedar Rapids chiropractic clinic known as Chirocare East, is charged by the board with failing to notify the board within 30 days of any court judgment or settlement of a malpractice claim, and with failing to cooperate with the board staff during an investigation.

The factual allegations that gave rise to those charges is not being publicly disclosed by the board.

In 2022, Novak and his clinic were sued by a patient, Gabriel Golla. Golla alleged that in late 2018, Novak manipulated his spine in such a manner that later that same day he had to be admitted to a hospital.

Golla was allegedly diagnosed with a vertebral artery dissection, which is when a tear forms in one or more layers of an artery in the vertebrae. The situation is considered potentially dangerous as it can lead to a stroke. In addition, Golla was allegedly diagnosed with multiple acute infarcts, which are areas of dead tissue created by a lack of blood supply.

The lawsuit was dismissed by Golla prior to trial with no public record of any settlement.

The Board of Chiropractic has scheduled a hearing on the charges against Novak for July 10.

