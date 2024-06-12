Chiquita Banana ordered to pay victims millions for financing Colombian terrorists

WEST PALM BEACH — Chiquita Brands International was ordered to pay $38 million to the families of men killed by Colombian terrorists on Monday, June 10, marking the first time an American jury has found a major U.S. corporation liable for human-rights abuses committed abroad.

The six-week trial against Chiquita focused on illegal payments the banana giant made to Autodefensas Unidas de Colombia (AUC), a militant group known to kidnap civilians in the middle of the night and leave their mutilated corpses for their families to find.

Attorneys for Chiquita said the company had no choice but pay the terrorists nearly $2 million in the late 1990s and early 2000s to protect its Colombian employees. In a federal courtroom in West Palm Beach, lawyers for the victims’ families said the opposite is true.

"They chose to do it because they were looking to fatten their Colombian cash cow," said West Palm Beach attorney Jack Scarola during his closing argument last week. "Human lives traded for banana profits."

Scarola said Chiquita willingly partnered with the AUC in order to protect its profits — not its people — and to quell employee unrest by any means necessary. Jurors agreed.

Their verdict comes almost two decades after Chiquita executives pleaded guilty in a New York courtroom to financing the AUC. The company made a deal with federal prosecutors then that cemented its conviction but spared it additional criminal charges, allowing executives to move on in exchange for a $25 million fine.

No executive spent a day in jail for their crime, Scarola told jurors. No surviving victim saw a penny of the payout. Though jurors took the first step toward amending that this week, a spokesperson for Chiquita said the company intends to appeal the verdict.

"The situation in Colombia was tragic for so many, including those directly affected by the violence there, and our thoughts remain with them and their families," Ashe Reardon said. "However, that does not change our belief that there is no legal basis for these claims."

Chiquita paid terrorist group 'knowing the price was blood,' plaintiffs said

The trial took the form of a yearslong geopolitical history lesson, interspersed with emotional testimony. Jurors learned that the same climate and latitude best for banana growth are optimal for cocaine production, too. Militant groups vying for control over the drug market threw what lawyers called the “banana zone” into a bloody civil war.

When civilians fled, Chiquita saw opportunity. It purchased abandoned land at bargain prices and hired thousands of Colombians to farm it, their profits ballooning even as the war worsened.

From the conflict, two diametrically opposed terrorist groups formed: the FARC, a radical left-wing band that Scarola said threatened Chiquita with its pro-labor guerrilla warfare; and the AUC, the far-right group created in response to FARC’s threat.

While opposite in almost every other respect, Scarola said both groups were willing to resort to horrendous violence to spread fear and gain control.

Rather than retreat from the violence, the attorney said, Chiquita invested in it. Company executives met with AUC leader Carlos Castaño in 1997. Soon after, the first of more than 100 documented, disguised payments from Chiquita to the AUC began. Scarola said there’s evidence of more undocumented payments, too.

Chiquita spokesperson Barbara Howland testified during the trial that Chiquita "didn't care what the AUC did with the money."

"We didn't have the luxury of caring," countered Chiquita's attorney, Michael Cioffi. "We couldn't care, because we were being threatened. We didn't have a choice in the matter."

Chiquita maintains that banana company was a victim, too

During his last opportunity to address jurors, Cioffi said the plaintiffs' argument was no more than "sound bites and cherrypicked statements," snippets of evidence and witnesses cut off mid-sentence.

He said that during that 1997 meeting with AUC leadership, Castaño sent a "clear but unspoken message" that Chiquita's failure to pay up would result in harm to the company's people and property.

"Chiquita was extorted over and over," Cioffi said. He called the company, which is headquartered in Ohio but has corporate offices in Fort Lauderdale, as much a victim of the AUC as the plaintiffs who sued. "Right from the get-go, there was no question that Chiquita was extorted."

Cioffi portrayed Chiquita as a force for good in an otherwise chaotic environment. He touted its "gold-standard work environment" and top-notch produce, calling to the witness stand employees who testified that Chiquita acted with their safety in mind. Jurors were unconvinced.

Scarola led a team of lawyers from around the country in representing the plaintiffs, who are the first of more than 5,000 Colombian victims who sued Chiquita. Additional trials on behalf of other victims will follow, beginning in July.

A spokesperson for Scarola's law firm, Searcy Denney, said the verdict sends a powerful message: Corporations will be held accountable when businesses prioritize profits over human lives.

