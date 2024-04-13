Chippewa National Forest to conduct prescribed fires in Blackduck Ranger District

Apr. 12—CASS LAKE — Chippewa National Forest fire crews plan to conduct prescribed fires on the Blackduck Ranger District starting as early as Saturday, April 13.

According to a release from the Chippewa National Forest Service, the exact dates of operations are dependent on current and forecasted local weather conditions.

The two permanent openings are located off Forest Road 3843 just west of the Morph Meadows Wildlife Management Area. The openings are approximately 2 to 3 acres each.

Operations by fire crews will reduce the potential for wildfires by reducing hazardous fuel loads. In addition, prescribed fire restores a once occurring natural process for which the ecosystem relies on for fire adapted plants, the release said.

"While fire crews are on location, columns of smoke may be visible from a long distance and smoke may cross over roads adjacent to the burn area," the release said. "If smoke is encountered on the roadways, drivers should slow down and turn on the vehicle lights."

In addition, drivers in the area of prescribed fire operations should drive with caution and be aware of fire crews and equipment.

Prescribed fires are conducted under specific weather conditions and are designed to accomplish pre-determined forest management goals.

Chippewa National Forest fire staff follow strict guidelines for conducting prescribed burns, and take into consideration environmental factors such as temperature, humidity and wind. If any environmental conditions are not within limits, the operations will be postponed.

Questions regarding the prescribed fires can be directed to the Blackduck Ranger District

(218) 835-4291.

Additional information for the Chippewa National Forest is available at

fs.usda.gov/chippewa.