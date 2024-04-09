Chippewa Luce Mackinac Conservation District announces annual awards

Kristie Sitar and Jayne Roohr received the 2023 Land Steward of the Year award at the Chippewa Luce Mackinac Conservation District annual meeting.

EASTERN UPPER PENINSULA — On April 4, the Chippewa Luce Mackinac Conservation District recognized the efforts of several Eastern Upper Peninsula environmentalists during its 75th annual meeting.

Every year, the conservation district brings community members together to celebrate environmental efforts in the area and to recognize people who have made an impact in the community over the past year.

During the event at Les Cheneaux Distillers in Cedarville, Connor Crank, project administrator for the institute of Water Research at Michigan State University, was the keynote speaker. She spoke about how local farmers can lead efforts in conservation and how to network groups to collaborate on these goals.

Lyle and Krystal Harter were recognized as the 2023 Michigan Agriculture Environmental Assurance Program Landowner of the Year at the Chippewa Luce Mackinac Conservation District annual meeting.

District officials also presented three awards to individuals and groups for their efforts over the past year.

The 2023 Land Steward of the Year was awarded to Jayne Roohr and Kristie Sitar from the Newberry Department of Natural Resources Wildlife Division. Roohr and Sitar have been members of the district for years and supported invasive species surveying and helped restore wild rice plants after flooding.

The two also supported a program to bring the community together for a volunteer day treating invasive autumn olive shrubs and replacing them with 100 mast-producing trees.

Roohr and Sitar were founders and lead organizers in the creation and launch of the Shore-to-Shore Birding Trail in 2022. The Shore-to-Shore Birding Trail began in August 2022 with guided birding tours at Whitefish Point and prizes and giveaways at the Paradise Wild Blueberry Festival.

The Hessel School House was recognized as the 2023 Cooperator of the Year at the Chippewa Luce Mackinac Conservation District annual meeting.

The 2023 Cooperator of the Year was presented to Hessel School House Avery Arts & Nature Center. The schoolhouse has been a partner with the conservation district for years and the two groups have been involved in a number of programs together.

In 2023, the Hessel School House was awarded a Conservation Grant from CLMCD to host their conservation education series. This series provided 13 programs open to the public and taught 193 attendees.

The schoolhouse is also a regular host of the Aldo Leopold Festival, which is planned with the help of the conservation district.

The 2023 Michigan Agriculture Environmental Assurance Program Landowner of the Year was presented to Lyle and Krystal Harter of Harter Family Farms in Rudyard. The Harters were first verified with MAEAP in 2017 and have been active participants ever since.

In addition, the two are committed to continuing this education by attending and hosting educational events that promote conservation.

