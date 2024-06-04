Chipotle parking lot shooting lands man in prison for contributing to brother's death

WEST PALM BEACH — A West Palm Beach man has pleaded guilty to a manslaughter charge stemming from a 2021 altercation outside a Chipotle Mexican Grill in which his younger brother died.

Circuit Judge Howard Coates on May 28 sentenced Izaiah Proby-Johnson to 10 years in prison in the Nov. 3, 2021, death of Joshua Grinnon outside the restaurant on Northlake Boulevard near Palm Beach Gardens. Prosecutors dropped a charge of burglary with assault or battery against Proby-Johnson, 29.

According to the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office, Grinnon and the boyfriend of a female co-worker had had words over Grinnon's treatment of the woman. Investigators said Proby-Johnson, Grinnon and the boyfriend got into the altercation, which led to gunfire that struck the siblings and the window of a nearby restaurant.

Grinnon, 25, died of a gunshot wound to his chest. Investigators determined the shooter acted in self-defense and closed the case without arresting him. Proby-Johnson, however, was charged with second-degree murder and burglary with assault or battery. Investigators said his actions that day contributed to his brother's death.

According to Proby-Johnson's arrest report, Grinnon had gotten into an argument with the female co-worker two days before the shooting. The woman told her boyfriend when he picked her up from work. The boyfriend, now 26, confronted Grinnon about his behavior. Witnesses said the confrontation did not turn physical.

On Nov. 3, 2021, the 26-year-old man returned to the restaurant to pick up his girlfriend, at which point Proby-Johnson and Grinnon confronted him in the parking lot, investigators said.

Witnesses told investigators the siblings reached inside the boyfriend's vehicle and began to attack him. The boyfriend's mother and the girlfriend intervened and attempted to pull Proby-Johnson and Grinnon away from him.

The 26-year-old said he feared for the safety of his mother and that he saw Grinnon raise a gun in her direction and fired his own weapon.

Investigators say a bullet went through Grinnon's chest and struck Proby-Johnson in his right elbow. Grinnon returned fire, the bullet striking the boyfriend in the left wrist, then ricocheting through the window of the Olive Garden restaurant next door.

Proby-Johnson reportedly retrieved a pistol and chased after the shooter while attempting to fire the gun, but the weapon misfired, the report said. He then went into the restaurant and began attacking the shooter's mother.

As several people began pushing him out of the restaurant, Proby-Johnson pleaded for help getting Grinnon into his van, screaming that he did not want his brother to die.

Circuit Judge Howard Coates credited Proby-Johnson with 909 days — about 2.5 years — of time served in the Palm Beach County Jail.

