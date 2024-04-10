Chipotle opens first location in Green Tree

Chipotle Mexican Grill opened its first location in Green Tree Wednesday.

The chain’s new location is at 978 Greentree Road.

The restaurant will be open every day from 10:45 a.m. to 10 p.m.

