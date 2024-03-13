Chipotle to open March 14, first Abilene location with drive-thru pickup for online orders

Chipotle Mexican Grill’s newest Abilene location, 1631 Highway 351, will open Thursday.

The restaurant will feature the Chipotlane, a drive-thru pickup lane for digital orders, to provide convenience for customers on the go.

This location will be open every day from 10:45 a.m.-10 p.m.

Abilene's second Chipotle Mexican Grill location on Texas Highway 351 is scheduled to open Thursday. The location features Abilene's first Chipotlane, a customer drive-thru pickup lane for digital orders.

Positions are available at the new Abilene location, according to the Chipotle Careers website.

Chipotle’s new location is one of three new businesses being developed on the block. Residents can expect a fourth Whataburger location and second Take 5 Oil Change to open for business in the coming months.

This article originally appeared on Abilene Reporter-News: Abilene Chipotle to open March 14, features online drive-thru pickup