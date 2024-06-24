This new Chipotle is the first of its kind for Clovis. Here’s what’s different

A new Chipotle opens in Clovis on Tuesday — but this one looks a little different than the trendy chain Mexican-inspired restaurant people are used to.

The restaurant is in Loma Vista Marketplace, the new shopping center under construction at the southwest corner of Shaw and Leonard avenues (which will also soon be home to Ulta Beauty, House of Pendragon Brewing Co. and several chain eateries).

This Chipotle will have the first “Chipotlane” in Clovis.

That’s the restaurant’s term for a drive-thru. But it’s not the standard drive-thru you’d find at a typical McDonald’s.

Instead of pulling up and ordering every ingredient in your burrito bowl (which could take a while), the Chipotlane is only for picking up orders made online. The digital orders customers make from their phones or computers will be ready when they arrive at the Chipotlane.

Diners can also order the old-fashioned way inside the restaurant, and via delivery apps.

Fresno got its first Chipotlane at Herndon and Brawley avenues in 2022.

The new Clovis location is hiring. It will employ about 30 people. Job seekers can apply online.

Details: The Clovis Chipotle opens at 10:45 a.m. daily and will be open til 10 p.m. It’s at 3620 Shaw Ave. in Clovis.