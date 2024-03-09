Chipman Trail bridge repairs begin Monday

Mar. 9—The Bill Chipman Palouse Trail bridge that was destroyed by an arson fire is being reconstructed.

Bill Tensfeld, director of Whitman County Parks and Recreation, said work will begin Monday and last four to five weeks.

The bridge was reportedly set ablaze by a teenage boy from Moscow in August 2023. He was charged with second-degree arson.

Tensfeld said the bridge was too badly burnt to repair, and needs to be replaced. The project costs about $250,000, he added, and the county's insurance won't cover the costs.

Whitman County will contribute $40,000 and will use $50,000 from the Chipman Trail maintenance budget to fund the replacement. Members of the Palouse Trail Committee, including Washington State University, the University of Idaho and the cities of Moscow and Pullman, will contribute $40,000 each.

Tensfeld said Whitman County bridge crews will construct the new bridge. While it's being built, trail traffic will be detoured around the bridge onto the shoulder of the highway. A portion of eastbound Washington State Route 270 will be reduced to one lane, he added.