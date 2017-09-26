Chip And Joanna Gaines Announce That Season 5 Of 'Fixer Upper' Will Be The Last

After four years of shiplap, farmhouse tables and inside jokes, “Fixer Upper” is coming to an end.

In a blog post on their Magnolia Market website, Chip and Joanna Gaines announced Tuesday that the upcoming Season 5 of their hit HGTV show will be the last.

Their statement reads, in part:

It is with both sadness and expectation that we share the news that season 5 of Fixer Upper will be our last. While we are confident that this is the right choice for us, it has for sure not been an easy one to come to terms with. Our family has grown up alongside yours, and we have felt you rooting us on from the other side of the screen. How bittersweet to say goodbye to the very thing that introduced us all in the first place. This has been an amazing adventure! We have poured our blood, sweat and tears into this show. We would be foolish to think we can go and go and fire on all cylinders and never stop to pause. Our family is healthy and our marriage has honestly never been stronger. This has nothing to do with a fraudulent skincare line or anything else you’ll inevitably read. This is just us recognizing that we need to catch our breath for a moment. Our plan is to take this time to shore up and strengthen the spots that are weak, rest the places that are tired and give lots of love and attention to both our family and our businesses.

“Fixer Upper” has been a smash hit for HGTV since it debuted in 2013, earning 3.4 million viewers for the Season 4 premiere last year. This announcement will surely come as a shock to many fans, who have religiously followed Chip and Jo’s design work, marriage and family life with their four children in Waco, Texas.

“Though our ‘Fixer Upper’ chapter is coming to a close, we aren’t done with Waco. We aren’t done renovating homes. We aren’t done designing things to make your home your favorite place on earth. We aren’t done working towards restoration in all things or helping out those who could use a hand. In fact, in all of these of things, we are just getting started,” they added in the statement.

Chip and Joanna already have other successful businesses, be it their Magnolia Home line, the Magnolia Market at the Silos in Waco (which brings in thousands upon thousands of visitors per week) or their New York Times best-selling book, The Magnolia Story. They also just announced a new line with Target coming this fall, called Hearth & Hand, among other projects.

So although this part of their careers is coming to an end, Chip and Joanna Gaines will be around for years to come.

And for that, we’re grateful.

“Fixer Upper” returns with new episodes Nov. 28 on HGTV.

