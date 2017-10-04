Chip Gaines's Mom Sheds Light On Why 'Fixer Upper' Is Ending

Chip and Joanna Gaines offered their own reasons why “Fixer Upper” is ending after five seasons, and now Chip’s mom Gayle Gaines has some more intel.

“[Chip and Joanna] earned some time to rest,” she told Closer Weekly. “They care very much about how their children turn out, and they are very well aware that spending time with them and investing in their lives is important.”

The duo, who have four kids, announced last week in a blog post that the upcoming season of their wildly popular HGTV show would be the last.

Chip was hit with a lawsuit by his former realty partners in April, and in July, Joanna shot down rumors that she was leaving the show to start a skincare line. In August, Chip responded to rumors the couple was divorcing, saying it “won’t ever happen.”

In their post, the Gaineses said the show is ending for only happy, personal reasons.

“Our family is healthy and our marriage has honestly never been stronger,” the post read. “This has nothing to do with a fraudulent skincare line or anything else you’ll inevitably read. This is just us recognizing that we need to catch our breath for a moment.”

The Gaineses credit the strength of their 14-year marriage to cheering each other on and spending time together.

However, it doesn’t look like they’ll be slowing down much after “Fixer Upper” is done. This fall, they’re launching a home decor line at Target and opening a new rental house in Waco, Texas. They’re also writing a cookbook and opening a restaurant sometime this year, according to Eater.

Best of luck.