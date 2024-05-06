Chinese President Xi and his wife at Elysee Palace in Paris for state dinner
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
French President Emmanuel Macron and his wife Brigitte Macron hosted a state dinner for Chinese President Xi Jinping and his wife Peng Liyuan at the Elysee Palace in Paris on Monday evening. Xi's visit marks the 60th anniversary of France-China diplomatic relations, and follows Macron’s trip to China in April 2023. (Production by Masha Macpherson)