Chinese American Museum in Marysville receives grant for new exhibit

Apr. 9—The Chinese American Museum of Northern California in downtown Marysville announced recently that it received a grant from California Humanities to create a new exhibit focusing on the history of Chinatowns.

According to Brian Tom, director of the museum, $4,950 was awarded for a project called "The Forgotten Chinatowns of Northern California." The exhibit, which is set to open on Sept. 7 at the museum, will "highlight the crucial role these Chinatowns played in the cultural and economic development of the region," Tom said.

As part of the exhibit, the museum will invite 10 different organizations to submit photographs and text that describe the history and current conditions of their Chinatown.

The $4,950 Humanities For All Quick Grant that the museum received is part of a program by California Humanities that seeks to promote "understanding and empathy" among all of those living in the state in order to "cultivate a thriving democracy."

Rick Noguchi, president and CEO of California Humanities, said in a statement, "By engaging youth voices and employing an array of artistic media and cultural practices, these projects are helping audiences explore unique California histories and cultures, while also centering equity, education, and advocacy about important community issues."