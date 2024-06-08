Chincoteague mourns death of Billy King Beebe, former co-owner of famed Beebe Ranch

Chincoteague Island is mourning the death of former Beebe Ranch co-owner and pony history enthusiast Billy King Beebe, who died May 24.

The Museum of Chincoteague Island shared the sad news in its most recent newsletter, coming coincidentally with a big update on its fundraising drive to renovate the Beebe Ranch.

More on that is below after the news about Billy King Beebe.

'Billy loved his family, his ponies and Chincoteague Island'

Billy Beebe's bucket list included raising a descendent of Misty of Chincoteague on the family ranch. Misty's great-great-great-granddaughter, Angel's Stormy Drizzle, was born there last summer and is present for visitors who come to the Beebe Ranch, made famous in Marguerite Henry's 1947 novel "Misty of Chincoteague."

The museum also paid tribute to the late former Beebe Ranch co-owner in a post on Facebook

"It is with the heaviest of hearts that we say goodbye to our dear friend, Billy King Beebe, who passed away on Friday. What started off as a business relationship over 25 years ago quickly became a friendship- how could it be any other way with Billy?

"Billy loved his family, his ponies and Chincoteague Island so very much. He will be dearly missed my so many.Thank you, Billy, for all you did for the museum, protecting the ranch, and sharing your stories with thousands of visitors over the years. Your legacy will live on and on."

Update on fundraising for Beebe Ranch renovations

Visitors to the Beebe Ranch can see Misty's stall along with black and white photos from her days on the farm. The ranch at 3062 Ridge Road on Chincoteague is open in July only on Fridays and Saturdays from 1-5 p.m. and Thursday, July 27, from 1-5 p.m. for Pony Penning.

Along with paying tribute to Billy King Beebe in its most recent newsletter, the Museum of Chincoteague Island offered an update on its plans for renovations to the beloved Beebe Ranch.

Teams of volunteers from the Road Scholar program pitched in this past winter and spring to help with replacing fencing and other tasks at the ranch. The museum hopes to have them back in place by this fall.

In the renovation work, the exterior cedar siding was replaced, a ramp to make the home accessible was added, a new entryway was installed, foundational work was completed, and other important details were addressed. The museum said that once renovation work is complete, it will begin planning new exhibits to put on display at the ranch.

How to help support renovations at the Beebe Ranch

In an idea first brought up by Billy King Beebe, Suzanne Cox of Beach & Bead has created artwork from the shingles of the Beebe Ranch. Unique in size and coloration, each shingle for sale has a laser-cut image from the Beebe Ranch. Vintage signs and advertising were used as the inspiration.

The artwork will be auctioned off in an online auction starting July 14 and running until July 26, according to the museum. The funds raised will be set aside for the future barn build that is planned. For more information, visit the museum online as the auction draws nearer.

