China's National People's Congress cancels important press conference

Journalists wait for the start of a press conference in the press room of the Great Hall of the People. The spokesperson of the National People's Congress, Lou Qinjian, announced the schedule for the National People's Congress on 4 March. Johannes Neudecker/dpa

China has surprisingly cancelled an important press conference for this year's National People's Congress.

Premier Li Qiang will not hold the meeting with journalists at the end of the week-long session, National People's Congress spokesman Lou Qinjian said in Beijing on Monday. In previous years, the press conference was always a rare opportunity for the premier to answer questions from reporters.

The press conference will not take place in the coming years either, unless there are special circumstances, Lou said, but added journalists will be given more opportunities to ask questions of ministers and other government officials.

At one week, this year's National People's Congress is also comparatively short. The rather ceremonial event - at which almost 3,000 delegates from the unelected parliament approve plans and goals of the government led by state and party leader Xi Jinping - begins on

Lou Qinjian, spokesman of the National People's Congress, speaks at a press conference. The spokesman announced the schedule for the National People's Congress on 4 March. Johannes Neudecker/dpa

Journalists enter the Great Hall of the People to attend Lou Qinjian, spokesman of the National People's Congress's press conference. Johannes Neudecker/dpa