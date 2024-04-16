China's GDP rose 5.3% in the first quarter, but it doesn't mean the economic pain is over

China's economy grew 5.3% in the first quarter of 2024, surpassing analyst expectations.

Despite this, March retail sales and industrial output fell short of forecasts.

China's property market struggles persist, with 1Q new home sales falling nearly 31% from a year ago.

China reported robust economic growth for the first quarter of 2024.

The world's second-largest economy grew 5.3% in the first quarter of this year from a year ago, according to the National Bureau of Statistics — beating the 4.8% growth analysts polled by Bloomberg had forecast and the 5.2% growth it chalked up in the fourth quarter of 2023.

"We have got off to a solid start," Sheng Laiyun, the NBS' deputy director, said at a press briefing in Beijing, per Bloomberg. He said industry was an important contributor to growth, contributing to more than one-third of first-quarter growth.

China's economy was also supported in the first quarter by consumer spending for the Chinese New Year holidays in February, Louise Loo, the China economist at Oxford Economics, wrote in a note on Tuesday.

Despite the rosy figures, a closer look at the figures indicates there's still pain ahead.

March retail sales rose 3.1% from a year ago, missing Bloomberg forecasts of 4.8% growth. Industrial output for March also missed forecasts, coming in at 4.5% — well below the 6% predicted by analysts.

"'Standalone' March activity indicators suggest weakness coming through post-Lunar New Year," Loo added.

In particular, China's property market continued to be in the dumps amid a debt crisis, with first-quarter new home sales by value tanking nearly 31% from a year ago.

Notably, the data did not include China's youth unemployment rate, which hit a record high of 21.3% in June 2023 before Beijing revamped the methodology for the metric to exclude full-time students.

Loo expects headwinds to China's second-quarter growth as household spending normalizes and as inventory build-up is released onto the market.

China has a growth target of around 5.0% this year.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

