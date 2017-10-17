China's commentators tackle NFL as popularity grows

HereForTheComments: As an Electrical Engineer in the power industry, this article is without merit. While true that there would be disruptions in the power grid, they would not be nearly as catastrophic as this author proposes. The industry is well aware of the grid's vulnerability, and countermeasures are in place. Just this last month, I was in an industry professional conference, where the EMP issue was frankly discussed, and several utilities talked about their solutions. On another note the power grid deals with "EMP" all the time. Its called lightning. There are several ways of mitigating it. This author should be ashamed of his hysterical reaction, it is unprofessional and embarrassing.