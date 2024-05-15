China's BYD just unleashed a hybrid pickup truck that has no rival in America — see the Shark

China's BYD Auto launched its all-new Shark plug-in hybrid pickup truck in Mexico on Tuesday.

The BYD Shark's hybrid drive system puts out 430 horsepower and has 62 miles of all-electric range.

The Shark starts at $54,000 in Mexico but is not for sale in the US.

BYD introduced its new Shark plug-in hybrid pickup truck in Mexico on Tuesday. It's the company's first truck and the first product launched outside its home market, China.

Mexico is growing in importance for BYD's global strategy as it aims to gain a foothold in North America — even as the company has made clear in recent months that it does not plan to enter the US market any time soon.

As a result, the Shark will not be available in the US but will go on sale in Mexico with a starting price of roughly $54,000 USD, or 899,980 pesos.

Therefore, the midsize Shark hybrid will be aimed squarely at major global players like the Toyota Hilux and Nissan Navarra.

In the US, the BYD Shark would have competed against midsize pickup stalwarts like the Toyota Tacoma, Chevrolet Colorado, Nissan Frontier, and Ford Ranger.

However, there are no plug-in hybrid midsize pickup trucks on sale in the US. The Tacoma does offer a hybrid but does not have the ability to be plugged in.

The Shark is built on BYD's Super Hybrid Off-road Platform.

The BYD Shark's hybrid system. BYD

The BYD Sharks' power comes from a longitudinally mounted 1.5-liter, turbocharged four-cylinder engine and two electric drive motors. Together, they produce a total system output of 430hp.

According to BYD, the Shark can make the run from 0-62 mph in just 5.7 seconds

As a result of the hybrid system, the Shark does not have a traditional mechanical all-wheel-drive system.

A BYD Shark BYD

Instead, it sends power to the rear axle via an electric drive motor.

The Shark comes with a 29.6 kWh battery pack.

A BYD Shark hybrid pickup truck. BYD

According to BYD, the Shark has an all-electric range of 62 miles. The company also claims the pickup has a maximum combined range of 522 miles with the battery fully charged and a full tank of gas.

According to BYD, the Shark can tow up to 2,500 kg or 5,512 lbs.

A BYD Shark hybrid pickup truck. BYD

Don't expect to do much towing with just the battery, though.

Aesthetically, the Shark's aggressive looks are the work of BYD's design team led by Wolfgang Egger.

A BYD Shark doing a product demonstration drive at the launch event. BYD

According to BYD, Egger, the former chief designer at Audi and Alfa Romeo, sought inspiration from the aquatic predator for which the truck is named. In fact, the front grille was inspired by the open mouth of a shark.

At 215 inches in length, the Shark is a few inches longer than the Ford Ranger SuperCrew and the standard-wheelbase Nissan Frontier. However, it's about a foot shorter than the extended-length versions of the Frontier and the long-bed Toyota Tacoma.

Inside, the Shark's cabin is highlighted by a head-up display, a 10.25 LCD digital instrument display, and an impressive 12.8-inch central infotainment screen.

The BYD Shark's cabin. BYD

The 12.8-inch screen can change orientation from portrait and landscape. It's also equipped with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto as well as built-in apps for navigation, karaoke and music streaming.

The Shark is also equipped with a 540-degree panoramic view camera.

The BYD Shark's 12.8-inch infotainment screen BYD

BYD's 540-degree panoramic camera system is a 360-degree camera coupled with a 180-degree undercarriage view camera. The undercarriage camera is designed to help drivers get a better view of the terrain while offroading.

The Shark comes with a suite of advanced safety features, including adaptive cruise control, lane keep assist, and automatic emergency braking.

Like Tesla's Cybertruck, the Shark's features can be controlled via smartphone which can also serve as a key.

The BYD Shark's digital key BYD

Tesla has long pioneered the use of its mobile app as an NFC key for vehicles.

The Shark's hybrid system can be used to power campsites or worksites.

The BYD Shark hybrid powers a video projector. BYD

Most electric trucks these days are rife with electrical outlets for the job site or campsite.

Read the original article on Business Insider