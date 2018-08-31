How China Supports the Slow Strangulation of Myanmar’s Kachin Minority

On Monday, a U.N. Fact-Finding Mission called for top Myanmar military officials to be prosecuted for genocide, crimes against humanity, and war crimes. Their 18-month long investigation focused not only on the plight of the Muslim Rohingya, but also on the brutal wars in northern Myanmar.

Since 2011, armed conflict between the Myanmar military and the Kachin Independence Army (KIA) — one of the country’s many ethnic armed groups — has driven more than 100,000 civilians from their homes in Kachin State, with many fleeing toward the China border. Like the Rohingya, the predominantly Christian ethnic-Kachin are fleeing killings, torture, rapes and other violations by the Myanmar military. But there is an unseen strategy in the military’s war against the Kachin: the slow strangulation of aid to tens of thousands of civilians fleeing conflict.

For the last five years, my colleagues and I at Fortify Rights documented how Myanmar authorities have willfully frustrated aid groups’ efforts to access conflict-affected areas. People are surviving, but barely. Seven years into the conflict, and civilians still lack adequate access to food, healthcare, shelter and sanitation.

And if the Myanmar and Chinese governments have their way, things are slated to get much worse.

On May 21, the Myanmar military threatened to prosecute one of the country’s largest providers of humanitarian aid for delivering life-saving materials to a community in an area controlled by the KIA. If convicted, representatives of the Kachin Baptist Convention could face up to three years in prison. But the military’s attempts to choke off humanitarian aid to these communities are nothing new.

Since 2011, Myanmar authorities have denied the U.N. and aid groups unfettered access to displaced people living in areas under control of the KIA. Authorities will occasionally allow aid groups access to displaced communities in places tightly controlled by the military but effectively deny them access to civilians in conflict-affected areas. Given that much of Kachin State is a war zone right now, this is a problem.

But the Myanmar military isn’t doing this by themselves. China also plays a role. A new 68-page report we released this week reveals that Beijing privately communicated to the Government of Myanmar and non-state ethnic armies that they did not want any U.N. or international aid groups near their shared border with Kachin State. To be clear, this is a foreign government instructing Naypyidaw to deny aid groups access to internally displaced Myanmar nationals.

Myanmar authorities were apparently all too willing to comply.

Moreover, aid groups crossing the border into China to evade restrictions in Myanmar are unable to operate officially and are forced to take enormous personal risks to do their work. Authorities in China harass groups they suspect of providing support to displaced communities, in some cases arresting them. Aid workers told us that when it comes to denying civilians’ access to assistance, the Chinese and Myanmar authorities are of one mind.

Ethnic Kachin children at their school at the Nhkawng Pa Internally Displaced People's (IDP) camp in Moe Mauk township, near Laiza, Myanmar on Sept. 19, 2012. More

Numerous instances of Chinese authorities pushing refugees fleeing the Myanmar military’s wrath back into Kachin State’s conflict zones suggest they’re right.