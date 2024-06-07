China strongly opposes U.S. arms sales to Taiwan, urges withdrawal

FILE PHOTO: A F-16 fighter jet takes off during a military drill at Zhi-Hang Air Base in Taitung

BEIJING (Reuters) - China is strongly opposed to U.S. arms sales to Taiwan and urges Washington to withdraw them immediately, the defence ministry said on Friday.

The ministry said it had lodged a complaint to the United States over the matter.

"(China's military) will continue to strengthen its military training and exercises, and resolutely defend national sovereignty and territorial integrity," it added in a statement.

The U.S. State Department approved the sale of F-16 fighter jet spare and repair parts to Taiwan for an estimated $80 million, the Pentagon's Defense Security Cooperation Agency said on Wednesday.

The sale will help to improve Taiwan's security, maintain political stability and the military balance, and support economic progress in the region, the Pentagon said.

Taiwan said the sale, expected to be finalized in July, would boost the combat and defence needs of its air force.

