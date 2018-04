The Daily Digit is the story behind the numbers that make our world turn. Today we're looking at the massive undertaking to connect Hong Kong to Mainland China via a 34-mile-long sea bridge. When it opens to the public, the Hong Kong-Zhuhai-Macau Bridge will be the longest bridge of its kind and will cut driving time between Hong Kong and Macau by roughly 60 percent. Just make sure to hit the rest stop before getting on the bridge.