China sending national team to compete with Kings, Spurs, Hornets in California Classic

The Kings recently announced this year’s California Classic will feature an expanded field with games played at two sites across Northern California. Now, they’ve added some international flavor to the event.

The Kings on Monday announced the addition of the Chinese national team along with other details, including game matchups, broadcast schedules and entertainment options for the annual summer league tournament.

The Kings, Charlotte Hornets, San Antonio Spurs and Team China will play a total of six games July 6, 7 and 9 at Golden 1 Center in Sacramento. The Golden State Warriors, Los Angeles Lakers and Miami Heat will play at Chase Center in San Francisco.

The first dual-location California Classic will culminate with a game between the Kings and Warriors on July 10 at Chase Center. Games will be broadcast by the ESPN network and NBA TV.

Here is the schedule for games in Sacramento:

July 6: Hornets vs. Spurs, 5:30 p.m.; Kings vs. Chinese national team, 7:30 p.m.

July 7: Chinese national team vs. Hornets, 5 p.m.; Kings vs. Spurs, 7 p.m.

July 9: Spurs vs. Chinese national team, 5 p.m.; Kings vs. Hornets, 7 p.m.

The Kings also announced that Chevy Metal will perform outside Golden 1 Center following the games on July 6. Other forms of family friendly entertainment will be available throughout the Downtown Commons plaza. Fans can also get discounted admission to Sutter Health Park, home of the Triple-A Sacramento River Cats, for the Fourth on the Field fireworks show.

Single-day tickets beginning at $29 are available at Kings.com/CAClassic. A limited quantity of the three-day passes are still available. Special single-day tickets for groups of 10 or more are also available through the Kings group sales department at groups@kings.com.

The sixth California Classic will again feature rookies, second-year players and other prospects who hope to earn NBA and G League roster spots. Team rosters will be announced in the weeks leading up to the event.