China says it firmly opposes US export control tools

BEIJING (Reuters) - China firmly opposes the abuse of export control tools such as the U.S. entity list, a foreign ministry spokesperson said on Friday, after the U.S. added 37 Chinese firms to a trade restriction list over national security concerns.

Some of the entities were added to the list for making drones to be used by the Chinese military and others for shipping controlled items to Russia.

China and Russia have the right to carry out normal economic and trade cooperation, and such cooperation should not be disturbed, spokesperson Lin Jian told a regular press conference.

He said the United States continues to politicise economic and trade issues and further increase tariffs, abusing the so-called 301 tariff review process, "which is adding insult to injury."

"We urge the U.S. side to effectively abide by the (World Trade Organization) rules and cancel all domestic tariffs on China, not to mention not to increase tariffs. China will take all necessary measures to defend its rights and interests," Lin said.

