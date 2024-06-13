China says it could take EU to WTO over electric car tariff threat

Hundreds of new Dolphin cars from the Chinese car manufacturer BYD are parked in the port in Bremerhaven. Lars Penning/dpa

China has threatened to take the European Union to the World Trade Organization (WTO) over the high punitive tariffs it is considering on Chinese electric vehicles.

"China reserves the right to file a complaint with the World Trade Organization and will take all necessary measures to firmly defend the legitimate rights and interests of Chinese companies," said He Yadong, a spokesman for the Commerce Ministry, on Thursday.

The EU tariffs would not only "disrupt the mutually beneficial cooperation" in the field of electric vehicles, but also distort the global automotive industry and supply chains, He said.

The European approach is an "obvious act of trade protectionism" and could break WTO rules, the spokesman continued.

The European Commission, the EU's executive arm, threatened on Wednesday to impose import tariffs on Chinese EVs of up to 38.1%, after an investigation found evidence of illegal support from subsidies.

The higher import duties will only be applied if the EU and China cannot find a solution to the issue, and would come into force from July 4.