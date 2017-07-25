China Opens First Movie Theater On Disputed South China Sea Island

In another move to assert control over the South China Sea territory, Beijing opened a high-tech movie theater in Sansha, a city on the disputed Yongxing Island, also known as Woody Island.

More than 200 residents and soldiers on the island watched the Chinese movie, “The Eternity of Jio Yulu,” at the theater on Saturday, China’s state-owned Xinhua news agency reported. The report said the new cinema hall is equipped with all advanced projection equipment including the latest 4K digital projectors and 3D perforated screen.

READ: China Protests US Destroyer Sailing Close To Triton Island

“The cinema will show at least one film every day, so residents and soldiers on Yongxing Island can enjoy films simultaneously with moviegoers across the country," said Gu Xiaojing, general manager of Hainan Media Croup, which runs the cinema, was quoted as saying in the report.

While China’s state media described the move as “a part of a plan by local cultural authorities to establish community services on islands under Sansha's jurisdiction,” this development can spark tensions in the disputed territory.

Yongxing Island is the largest island of the Paracels, a cluster of islands at the west edge of South China Sea. The Paracels has been at the center of dispute in South China Sea as these islands are claimed by China, as well as neighboring countries like Taiwan, Vietnam, the Philippines, Indonesia, Malaysia and Brunei. Vietnam has been constantly protesting against China’s decision to establish administrative city on the island, BBC reported.

The area is a major shipping route and a rich fishing ground. It is believed to have abundant oil and gas reserves. While conflict in the area has been going on for centuries, tension has steadily increased in the recent years as Beijing began re-asserting its claim. China claims the largest portion of the territory. It also issued a map in 1947 detailing its claims.

READ: China-India Border Dispute Involving Bhutan: An Explainer

China has built many artificial islands in the area of late, and houses military facilities in the disputed region. In April 2016, a public library was opened in Sansha. Beijing had also set up a stadium where many cultural activities are organized. The Sansha municipality was set up by the country in 2012.

However, an international tribunal in The Hague rejected most claims made by China in the region but Beijing did not abide by its ruling.

The United States has also challenged China’s claims on the cluster of islands. Earlier this month, a U.S. Navy destroyer, USS Stethem, sailed within 12 nautical miles of the disputed Triton Island of the Paracel island cluster, Reuters reported. China termed the exercise a "serious political and military provocation," and dispatched military vessels and fighter planes in response to warn off the US warship.

This was the second such operation carried out by the U.S. since President Donald Trump took office in January. The first operation was carried out May 25, when the USS Dewey — a guided-missile destroyer — sailed less than 12 nautical miles from Mischief Reef, a part of the disputed Spratly Islands, south of the Paracels.

Related Articles