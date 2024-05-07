China: At least two dead, 23 injured in hospital stabbing

The stabbing happened in Zhenxiong People's Hospital in the southwestern Yunnan province. [BBC]

A knife attack at a hospital in south-west China has left at least two people killed and several others injured.

The stabbing happened at 13:20 local time (05:20 GMT) at Zhenxiong People's Hospital in Yunnan province, state media reported.

At least 23 people have been injured in the attack, but reports said these numbers were not final.

Images published by China's The Paper showed a man in black, who appeared to be wielding a knife in each hand.

Another man was standing in front of him in that shot.

Footage on The Paper also showed police vehicles and at least a dozen police officers outside the hospital. The entrance to the hospital's carpark had also been cordoned off.

Some reports say authorities have made an arrest, but the details are unclear.

Firearms are banned in China but the country has seen a spate of knife attacks in recent years.

In August last year, two people were killed and seven others injured after a man with a history of mental illness attacked people with a knife in a residential district in Yunnan.

In July that year, six people, including three children, were killed in a kindergarten stabbing in the south-eastern Guangdong province.